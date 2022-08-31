//VFD respond to structure fires with help from VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to and extinguished two structure fires with the help of the Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 04:57 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at Valdosta Regency Inn, 2110 W. Hill Ave. The first fire unit arrived within 3 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a hotel room window on the second floor. Valdosta Fire Department quickly brought the fire under control as Valdosta Police officers assisted with evacuation.

The fire was intentionally set.

On the same day the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 941 Madison Ave. The first fire unit arrived within 4 minutes to find light smoke coming from a single-story residence. The kitchen fire was due to unattended cooking and was quickly extinguished by fire crews. Unattended cooking remains the leading cause of residential fires across the nation.