//Valdosta showcases the ahhh moments

VALDOSTA – Visit Valdosta launches Valdostahhh promotional campaign to showcase what the city has to offer travelers.

Valdosta is the ultimate South Georgia destination for adventure seekers, golf lovers, foodies, craft beer connoisseurs, conference goers and everyone in between. To promote the city’s wide variety of offerings, Visit Valdosta – the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority – announced the launch of its Valdostahhh campaign.

“Valdosta is a beautiful city full of hidden treasures,” said David DiSalvo, Executive Director of Visit Valdosta. “Many people know us for our championship sports teams or for the thrilling Wild Adventures Theme Park, but we have a great downtown area, incredible nature trails and parks, show-stopping golf courses and so much more to share.”

The campaign highlights all of Valdosta’s ‘ahhh’ moments – from ahhhmazing adventures to the relaxing ‘ahhh’ moments sipping on a local IPA in the fresh air. Tourists, meeting planners and community members alike will see the campaign across broadcast, digital, outdoor and social media channels.

This launch comes at a time when tourism is growing and bringing additional financial benefits to the county. According to new 2021 data from Explore Georgia, tourism in Lowndes County resulted in:

$389.4 million in total visitor spending, an increase from 2019’s $350.3 million and 2020’s $305.3 million

7.4 percent of jobs directly sustained by visitor spending in the county

$30 million in state and local taxes generated by visitors, which is equivalent to $701 in tax savings for every household

“Tourism is incredibly beneficial to the city – from supporting our small, local businesses to encouraging the development of new amenities for our residents and visitors to enjoy, tourism revenue supports great energy in our city,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.

The benefits can be seen statewide as well. Across the state of Georgia in 2021, tourism resulted in $8.2 billion in direct income for tourism-supported job holders and visitors generated $2.3 billion in state and local taxes.

The increase in tourism revenue further supports new and improved attractions in the city. Most recently, the city unveiled its brand-new Unity Park Amphitheater. Located on the corner of Lee St. and Central Ave., the amphitheater is set to serve as an area for the community to host events and activities.

In addition to the new outdoor event space, the city continues to welcome new restaurants and small businesses to its downtown area, and enhance offerings at the Rainwater Conference Center to serve as a go-to gathering place for celebrations, educational seminars and business development events.

To learn more, please visit visitvaldosta.org.