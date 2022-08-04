//Valdosta residents named to UMGC Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Several residents from Valdosta have been named to the University of Maryland Global Campus Dean’s List for the spring semester.

More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Tessa D Ball, Valdosta

Lauren DeBolt, Valdosta

Darryn DiSanto, Valdosta

Antonio Goods, Valdosta

Vanessa Anne Harrison, Valdosta

Thuan The Lai, Valdosta

Jasmin Aki Lucas, Valdosta

Wyatt MacNeil, Valdosta

Katrina McReynolds, Valdosta

Janelle Phifer, Valdosta

Kandice Scott, Valdosta

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education.

UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.