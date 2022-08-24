//Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs.

Release:

Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed. While investigating why these subjects were in a closed park, another officer saw Meleka Burrows walking away from a backpack. When officers checked the backpack, they located baggies of Alpha-PVP, pills, and objects commonly used with the smoking of narcotics. They also located other evidence in the backpack connecting it to Burrows.

Burrows was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where she is being charged with:

Possession of a schedule I-felony;

Possession of a schedule IV- 2 counts; and

Possession of drug-related objects.

“Because of our officers’ proactive work, these narcotics were taken off the street. I am proud of the work of our officers.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan.