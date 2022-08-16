//Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.

Deputy City Manager of Operations, Richard Hardy states, “The city transit has been a great success with Valdosta On-Demand. We are moving about anywhere between 275- 300 citizens a day throughout the city of Valdosta.”

On April 27, 2021, the City of Valdosta launched Valdosta On-Demand, a dynamically routed on-demand public transportation service. As a result of a partnership with Via, a leader in transit technology, Valdosta On-Demand has expanded access to affordable, efficient, and convenient public transportation for city residents. Recently, the City of Valdosta increased the number of vehicles from seven to ten and extended the hours of operation.

A partnership between Via and the City of Valdosta marks Via’s first in Georgia. To help connect more people to transit, Via has already partnered with more than 200 partners in over 20 countries, including Green Bay Metro, Columbus Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), and the Transport for New South Wales in Sydney.