//Valdosta movie theater offers $3 tickets

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Theatre Company will celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all showings.

On Saturday September 3rd, Georgia Theatre Company will be partaking in National Cinema Day by offering $3 movie tickets for any film, any showtime, any format (including 3D, GTX, and LX seating auditoriums!) – this price does not include tax or online/third party ticketing fees. Spiderman: No Way Home is swinging it’s way back on to the big screen to play alongside other Summer hits that we think guests will love.

We believe this will be an event that people of all ages and demographics will enjoy together. Movie theatres have always been a pillar of American culture and we want to remind people of the importance of movies, the sense of community when you go to your local theatre, and the artistic and entertainment value of filmmaking!

