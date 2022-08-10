//Traffic pattern changes on I-75 exit 11 interchange

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The GDOT are warning Lowndes Co. motorist to be cautious of traffic changing pattern due to road construction on Madison Highway at exit 11 of I-75.

Release:

What: State Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway traffic is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange. The northernmost bridge, which currently carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Florida, will close to allow the contractor to begin demolition. All traffic will use the southernmost bridge, the one that is currently for traffic traveling toward Valdosta. After the shift the bridge will have one lane for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the interstate ramp intersections.

When: Thursday, Aug. 11

Why: The Exit 11 interchange is being reconstructed to improve safety and efficiency by providing additional capacity on the bridge and approaches over the interstate and on the ramps. The project is partially funded through the Transportation Investment Act (TIA). The total cost of the project is $53.2 million, which includes construction, preliminary engineering and right of way. It is currently scheduled to be complete in winter 2024.