//This Community Cares event in Lowndes supports foster care

VALDOSTA – Called to Care will host the This Community Cares event in support of Lowndes County foster care needs.

Called to Care’s second annual This Community Cares event will take place on Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Porch Community Church. As the number of children in foster care continues to increase in Lowndes County, the community is desperately needed to support local children, foster parents, and caseworkers. Come out to this event to learn how to help the 233 children from Lowndes County who are currently in foster care.

Because helping children in foster care is not a “one size fits all” response, Called to Care (CTC) works to connect individuals, businesses, and churches with needs in the foster care community. This could mean donating to purchase a car seat for a child entering foster care, a church hosting a family fun day for local foster families, or a business hosting a drive for items like diapers. The This Community Cares event will highlight specific ways to get involved and how you can support and encourage vulnerable children, families, and caseworkers.

“We are able to serve hundreds of children each year with the help of our community”, said Called to Care Lowndes Director, Cristina Brooks. “We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, donors, and community partners.” For more information about service opportunities, contact Cristina Brooks at lowndesechols@iamcalledtocare.com or visit us Called to Care Lowndes on Facebook and Instagram.

Called to Care, Inc. serves 22 counties across South Georgia to provide immediate tangible needs as children enter foster care. In addition, they partner with DFCS in the CARE teen mentorship program, provide Trauma-Informed Care training across the region, and encourage caseworkers through the Love on Caseworkers program. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, donations to Called to Care are tax deductible.

For more information about the organization, go to www.iamcalledtocare.com.