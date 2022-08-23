//Retirees can learn something new at VSU

Share with friends

Photo: Learning in Retirement members learn how to play the ukulele during Spring Semester 2022.

VALDOSTA – VSU kicks off Learning in Retirement which give residents 50 years of age and older the opportunity to learn something new.

Release:

Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.

A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years of age and older nearly 60 opportunities to learn something new during Fall Semester 2022, which features a program lineup full of special events, excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies, and science.

The fun begins Sept. 8 and continues through mid-December when VSU closes for the holiday season.

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation. The program offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development.

Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement classes and activities as their schedules can accommodate. Yearly memberships are available for $135. A few special activities require an additional fee, which is noted in advance.

New members are always welcome.

The Office of Professional and Community Education (PACE) at VSU hosts Learning in Retirement at the Regional Center for Continuing Education, located at 903 N. Patterson St.

VSU PACE is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons of all ages.

Call (229) 245-6484 or email pace@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/pace/programs/lir/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/177509944265/