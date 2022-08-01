//New group supports south Georgia entertainers

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Local musicians who desire to be part of a supportive community with other like-minded musicians are invited to join the newly formed South Georgia Entertainers.

The Turner Center for the Arts will host musicians of all genres on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning on August 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Led by local musicians Lloyd Carter and Aaron Strickland, the group encourages the gathering of local and regional entertainers to discuss personal and professional concerns relating to the entertainment industry.

“We have a unique industry, and sometimes it can be a lonely place trying to make it on your own,” said Lloyd Carter of the Lloyd Carter Band. “South Georgia Entertainers will bring these creative and talented musicians together to discuss key industry issues, opportunities available in the area, and ways to support our friends in the trade, while also providing the best services to our public.”

South Georgia Entertainers is for entertainers only. It is not a public event; however, the results of the network is expected to have a positive regional impact.

“It’s hard to understand what the entertainer’s life is like, unless you’ve lived it,” said Aaron Strickland of Naturally Southern. “That’s why this group is going to have a positive impact by building up our local entertainers and increasing quality entertainment opportunities throughout South Georgia.”

South Georgia Entertainers will meet at the Turner Center for the Arts galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. Following the August 9 South Georgia Entertainers meeting, interested musicians and those interested in hiring musicians will be able to access information from the Center’s website.

“It’s important to support all of our artists—including our musicians—and celebrate the ways they create community for us all,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “The Turner Center is proud to host this new group and support their efforts.”

For more information, contact Lloyd Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com or Aaron Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.