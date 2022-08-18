//Nashville Chief of Police retires

Share with friends

NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement.

This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:

“Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has been with the Nashville Police Department for 17 years and has over 44 years of combined military police and civilian law enforcement experience. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force Security Police/Security Forces as a Law Enforcement Specialist and is a veteran of operations in support of Desert Shield/ Desert Storm.

Edwards served in a number of capacities over the years including Base Patrolman, Communications Desk Sergeant, Shift Supervisor, Criminal Investigator, Special Weapons/Tactics – Emergency Service Team (SWAT) member, Ground Launched Cruise Missile Defense Team member, Law Enforcement Instructor, Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of Law Enforcement, culminating with his last assignment as Law Enforcement Superintendent at Moody Air Force base where he retired in 1997.

Edwards augmented the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) with VIP protection duty for numerous U.S. and foreign dignitaries while overseas and has assisted the U.S. Secret Service with protection details for two Vice Presidential visitation assignments.

His military decorations include Small Arms Expert Marksmanship, six Good Conduct Medals, two Combat Readiness Medals, National Defense Service Medal, AF Achievement Medal, AF Commendation Medal, and two Meritorious Service Medals.

After military retirement, Edwards attended the Georgia Police Academy where he earned the Academic Achievement Award for maintaining the second highest academic average in his class. He was later assigned as a Criminal Investigator for the Remerton Police Department and recognized by the Georgia Public Safety Training Center as a Distinguished Graduate of the Criminal Investigator’s course, where he also received the Academic Excellence Award for attaining the highest average percentile in his class on performance evaluations during the course.

Edwards attended Georgia Chief Executive training in 2001 and served as the Chief of Police for the City of Remerton for three and a half years until accepting a position with Nashville Police Department in February 2005. Upon promotion to the Department’s Captain in 2006 he assumed the role of command over police operations.

Edwards is a Georgia Peace Officers and Training Council (GA POST) certified General Instructor and has attained over 1,800 hours of law enforcement training as a Georgia police officer and holds Advanced Peace Officer Certification, the highest officer certification awarded by the GA POST Council. He served as Nashville’s Assistant Chief of Police for six years before being sworn in as Chief on October 31, 2013. Chief Edwards said, “I am grateful for the privilege of knowing and working with my fellow city employees, in all departments, in every capacity, past and present, and especially honored to have served as chief of Police these past nine years.”