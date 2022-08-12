//Meet The Vikings event moved to LHS Gym

Share with friends

Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. It will still begin at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.

Middle school and 9th grade football players, JV and varsity cheerleaders, Little Vikes cheer, future Bridgemen, JV and varsity football players, and LHS Bridgemen, along with coaches and directors will be recognized.

The LHS varsity cheer, Little Vikes Cheer, and future Bridgemen will perform as scheduled.

Football schedules for the upcoming season will be passed out and all fans are invited for autographs and pictures with the players.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!