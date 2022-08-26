//Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned

Share with friends

GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal.

LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will begin work on removing the bridge at I-75, Exit 11 interchange on Monday, Aug. 29.

Release:

What: The contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. The removal of the bridge will allow the contractor to build the new bridge in one stage, minimizing construction time and the impact to the public.

Where: I-75 at Exit 11, Lowndes County. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange.

When: Scheduled to begin Aug. 29 on the span over the I-75 southbound lanes. The contractor will install a single lane closure on I-75 South at 7 p.m. and at 10 p.m. traffic will be routed off the interstate. Motorists will use the Exit 11 ramps to exit and re-enter I-75 South. Deputies will be stationed at the top of the ramp to direct traffic each night the contractor is removing bridge spans. Normal traffic on I-75 will resume by 6 a.m. the following day.

Removal of the span over I-75 North is scheduled to begin Aug. 30. The same pattern will be repeated on I-75 North with a single lane closure at 7 p.m. and traffic being routed off the interstate at 10 p.m. Motorists will again use the Exit 11 ramps to exit and re-enter I-75 North.

The schedule is weather permitting. If removal of the bridge span over I-75 South takes more than one night, removal of the span over I-75 North would begin Aug. 31 and possibly continue the night of Sept. 1.