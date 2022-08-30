//LCFR trains for flammable liquid fires

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighters participated in a flammable liquids and pressurized tanks fire training.

Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks.

Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. In this lab, personnel were shown the various properties of flammable liquids such as diesel, gasoline, and alcohol as well as the characteristics of different foam agents used in combating fires involving these fuels. Students learned the requirements for choosing the right type of foam and appropriate techniques for applying the foam in the event of a fire.

The lab portion led to a field portion where firefighters learned appropriate methods for applying firefighting foam on burning liquid fires and approaching fires in pressurized containers such as propane tanks. This training was completed with live-fire exercises where they applied this knowledge in a practical simulation.

“There is no substitute for hands-on training. When firefighters can first see and understand how their equipment works and then apply that knowledge in a real-world setting, they are more efficient and effective in their duties”, states Training Captain Jeff Talley.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.