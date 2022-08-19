//GBI investigates shooting in Albany

Share with friends

ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:27 a.m., Albany Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 1317 Montego Court in Albany. When officers arrived, they were told a man, identified as Richard Lee Hunter, Jr., age 36, had assaulted his mother with a gun. Hunter was yelling at the officers from inside the home. At one point, Hunter opened the door and fired several shots at the officers. An officer returned fire, causing Hunter to retreat and barricade himself inside the home. SWAT and negotiation personnel arrived and attempted to get Hunter to surrender. SWAT deployed chemical munitions into the home to get Hunter to come out. After Hunter failed to come out, SWAT personnel entered the home and found Hunter hiding in a closet. He was arrested and transported to the Dougherty County jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.