//Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents.

Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta

Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta

Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta

Offender: Jordan, Desmond E, African American male, age 18, resident of Valdosta

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:04 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer was patrolling the 400 block of Connell Road when she observed four subjects, later identified as Corrie Barron Jr., Cortez Barron, A ‘Marian Werts, and Desmond Jordan at 420 Connell Road (The Avery Apartments). When the four subjects noticed the patrol officer they immediately fled on foot. The officer advised E911 of the foot pursuit, resulting in other officers responding to the area.

Corrie Barron, Jr., was detained by a Lowndes County Deputy who was in the area. Other responding patrol officers located the other three subjects sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed the subjects had damaged the community mailbox and had stolen mail that belonged to numerous residents. The officers recovered over 45 pieces of mail from inside the suspect vehicle and off of the ground. A pry bar and a large screwdriver, which were believed to be used to break into the mailboxes, were also recovered. All four subjects were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where they were charged with the following:

Corrie Barron Jr., Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), Obstruction (Misdemeanor), Theft by Possession of Stolen Mail (Felony), and Possession of Tools to Commit a Crime (Misdemeanor).

Desmond Jordan, Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), Theft by Possession of Stolen Mail (Felony), and Possession of Tools to Commit a Crime (Misdemeanor).

A’Marian Werts, Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), Theft by Possession of Stolen Mail (Felony), and Possession of Tools to Commit a Crime (Misdemeanor).

Cortez Barron, Criminal Damage to Property (Felony), Theft by Possession of Stolen Mail (Felony) and Possession of Tools to Commit a Crime (Misdemeanor).

“These officers did a great job quickly responding to the location and catching these offenders before they could leave the area. We appreciate the assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, this is another example of local law enforcement working together to keep our community safe.” said Captain Scottie Johns.