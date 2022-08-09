//Community invited to “Meet The Vikings”

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Athletic Department will host a “Meet The Vikings” event followed by a varsity football team scrimmage.

Release:

On Friday, August 12, the Lowndes Athletic Department will host a “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium beginning at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.

Middle school and 9th grade football players, JV and varsity cheerleaders, Little Vikes cheer, future Bridgemen, JV and varsity football players, and LHS Bridgemen, along with coaches and directors will be recognized.

The varsity football team will scrimmage starting at about 7:00 pm. Prior to the scrummage the LHS varsity cheer, Little Vikes Cheer, and future Bridgemen will perform on the field.

Football schedules for the upcoming season will be passed out and after the scrimmage concludes all fans will be invited onto the field for autographs and pictures with the players.

Concessions will be available in the north end home concession stand.

The football regular season begins on Saturday, August 20 when Martin Stadium is host to the two game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.

Following a 5:00 pm game where Colquitt County plays Deerfield Beach (FL), our Vikings will host American Heritage High School from Plantation, FL. American Heritage is ranked in the top 20 of the MaxPreps preseason rankings.

Tickets for this game are not included in the Viking season ticket package. They are $15 each and include admission to both games. All seating is general admission. Lowndes and Deerfield Beach seating will be in the West stands (closest to I-75) and Colquitt and American Heritage seating will be in the East stands (closest to Norman Drive). Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased from the athletic ticket office. They will also be available at the gate on the day of the game.

Season tickets are also still on sale. Season ticket packages include the remaining six (6) regular season home games. These are reserve seats packages and seats are available on both sides of the stadium. Season ticket packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office. In keeping with GHSA policies all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket to all events.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance in on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm.