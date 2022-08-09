//City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy

Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary

applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which

included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments. The candidates’ perception, judgment, decisiveness, oral communication, leadership, and

organizational planning skills were evaluated and scored. The assessment panel members were

unanimous in recommending him for the promotion.

“The City of Valdosta Fire Department has a rich history of leadership and high-quality service to our

community. Marcus typifies those qualities that will continue to carry forward the exemplary service

from the Valdosta Fire Department,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “I am excited to see what Haynes

brings to the table given this opportunity, and if his past performance and accomplishments are any

indication, I am certain he will perform his new responsibilities with passion and commitment. Haynes is

prepared for his new role within the fire department and is much deserving of this recognition.”

Haynes began his career at the Valdosta Fire Department in 2007 as a firefighter rising through the ranks

where he most recently served as the Accreditation Manager. Haynes graduated from Waldorf

University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Fire Science Administration. He received the Fire Officer

Designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is a Graduate Member of the Institution of

Fire Engineers, serving on the Professional Development Committee. Haynes was also instrumental in

data analysis in preparation of the most recent ISO evaluation.

“Deputy Chief Haynes is a highly-skilled, experienced, and qualified fire service leader. I value his

accomplishments and know that together we can provide the support needed for the men and women

of the VFD,” said Chief Brian Boutwell. “He recognizes the importance of the department’s growth and

well-being; therefore, I am confident he will continue to be a valuable mentor to the firefighters.”

“It is with great honor and immense humility to serve as the new Deputy Fire Chief of the Valdosta Fire

Department,” said Deputy Chief Haynes. “I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve our

community and organization to the best of my ability. I am eager to continue building a solid

department alongside my fellow fire service team.”