//City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief.
Release:
The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy
Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary
applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which
included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments. The candidates’ perception, judgment, decisiveness, oral communication, leadership, and
organizational planning skills were evaluated and scored. The assessment panel members were
unanimous in recommending him for the promotion.
“The City of Valdosta Fire Department has a rich history of leadership and high-quality service to our
community. Marcus typifies those qualities that will continue to carry forward the exemplary service
from the Valdosta Fire Department,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “I am excited to see what Haynes
brings to the table given this opportunity, and if his past performance and accomplishments are any
indication, I am certain he will perform his new responsibilities with passion and commitment. Haynes is
prepared for his new role within the fire department and is much deserving of this recognition.”
Haynes began his career at the Valdosta Fire Department in 2007 as a firefighter rising through the ranks
where he most recently served as the Accreditation Manager. Haynes graduated from Waldorf
University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Fire Science Administration. He received the Fire Officer
Designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is a Graduate Member of the Institution of
Fire Engineers, serving on the Professional Development Committee. Haynes was also instrumental in
data analysis in preparation of the most recent ISO evaluation.
“Deputy Chief Haynes is a highly-skilled, experienced, and qualified fire service leader. I value his
accomplishments and know that together we can provide the support needed for the men and women
of the VFD,” said Chief Brian Boutwell. “He recognizes the importance of the department’s growth and
well-being; therefore, I am confident he will continue to be a valuable mentor to the firefighters.”
“It is with great honor and immense humility to serve as the new Deputy Fire Chief of the Valdosta Fire
Department,” said Deputy Chief Haynes. “I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve our
community and organization to the best of my ability. I am eager to continue building a solid
department alongside my fellow fire service team.”