//Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs.

Release:

Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after a citizen called E911 to report a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. The citizen gave a detailed description of what the offender was wearing. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he observed a male subject, later identified as, Andrew Ashley, wearing the exact clothes the citizen described. The officer immediately began to talk with Ashley, who was very defensive toward the officer. The officer observed that Ashley had a large object concealed in his waistband. When the officer confronted Ashley about the concealed object being a firearm, Ashley attempted to flee inside a residence. The officer grabbed Ashley to prevent him from running into the house, causing both of them to fall to the ground. As the officer was trying to put Ashley in handcuffs, he kept reaching for his waistband. After a brief struggle, the officer was able to take Ashley into custody. The officer found the handgun on the floor where Ashley had been located.

Through investigation, officers determined that the handgun had been reported stolen through Lake City, Florida. Officers also located Alpha-PVP on Ashley, and it was determined that he was a convicted felon.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, due to Ashley complaining of injury from the struggle. After being cleared by EMS, Ashley was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of Schedule I narcotic-felony;

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)-felony; and

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor.

“I am extremely proud of this officer. Due to his training and experience, he knew the offender had a gun and he immediately took action to prevent the offender from being able to obtain a tactical advantage on him. The officer’s quick actions prevented this situation from escalating.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan