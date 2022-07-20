//Wiregrass recognizes outgoing Board of Directors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The outgoing Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors were recognized for fulfilling their terms of service.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recognized the outgoing Board of Directors at the July Board meeting. The following board members who fulfilled their terms are F. Stephen Sumner, Berrien County, November 2014 – March 2022; Chase Daughtrey, Cook County, July 2016 – June 2022; Col. Ronald Mitchell, Cook County, July 2013 – June 2022; Steve Sirmans, Atkinson County, July 2013 – June 2022; Andi McWhorter, Irwin County, July 2013 – June 2022; and Jennifer Powell, Lowndes County, July 2013 – June 2022.

Jennifer Powell, one of Wiregrass’ outgoing board members, is being presented with a certificate and drawing of the Wiregrass fountain by President DeAnnia Clements. Andi McWhorter, one of Wiregrass’ outgoing board members, is being presented with a certificate and drawing of the Wiregrass fountain by President DeAnnia Clements.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements recognized these board members and thanked them for their service to the students, college, and communities. New board members will be sworn in at the August 2022 meeting, they are Dr. Joi Williams, Cook County; Phaydra Crews, Lowndes County; Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County; and Lisa Sumner, Berrien County.

Board members reappointed for 2022 are Joe Brownlee, Lowndes County; Ronald Dean, Lanier County; and Bradfield Shealy, Brooks County. The WGTC Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities in the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board. Board members are selected because of their experience, ability, and dedication to deal with issues that relate to the mission of occupational education and are without contractual, employment, or personal financial investment in the school.

The college is currently accepting new students for the fall semester, classes begin on August 16. To learn more about the college visit www.Wiregrass.edu.