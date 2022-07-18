//Willacoochee man commits murder while on probation

Share with friends

ATKINSON CO. – A Willacoochee man violated probation with murder and aggravated assault charges.

Release:

A Willacoochee man who has been on probation since 2016 is headed to prison for almost 25 years after being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Thurman Mitchell Adams of Willacoochee had his probation revoked after a judge determined new charges of murder and aggravated assault violated his probation.

In 2016, Adams was sentenced to probation for two counts of sale of methamphetamine charges. That probation is not scheduled to end until November of 2056.

Adams is accused of violating that probation by murdering Shawn Smith in his own home last August.

Adams has been held by the Atkinson County Sheriff’s office since being arrested August 13, 2021, on the new charges. Although his murder and aggravated assault charge remain pending, the state elected to proceed against Adams for violating his probation by committing the murder and aggravated assault.

Alapaha Judicial Circuit Judge Howard E. McClain found that Adams had violated his probation. The State recommended that Adams receive the maximum punishment available at the probation revocation hearing and that the balance of his probation be revoked in full to the Department of Corrections.

District Attorney Chase L. Studstill echoed earlier statements from Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore. “This is a terrible and tragic situation for a man to be murdered in his own home. My office is committed to seeking justice in this case and will ensure that major crimes in our community are prosecuted.” District Attorney Studstill went on to thank the efforts of Assistant District Attorney George Bessonette for prosecuting the case as well as law enforcement officers with the Willacoochee Police Department, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Community Supervision. “Although Mr. Adams has received a substantial sentence from the Court, the murder and aggravated assault charges were the basis for the violation of his probation. The charges remain pending and will be prosecuted by our office. It is my goal as district attorney to continue to work hand in hand with every agency in this circuit to seek and administer justice for our citizens.”