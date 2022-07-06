//VSU’s Rural Development kicks off summit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Rural Development Institute three-day summit designed to help prosper Georgia communities.

According to the Valdosta State University’s website, the Rural Development Institute Summit was created to help Georgia communities. Over 40 economic development, city, county, and community leaders will participate in the three-day summit.

For more details, a link to VSU’s website is provided below.

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/news/releases/2022/07/vsu-rural-development-institute-focused-on-enhancing-rural-prosperity-in-georgia.php