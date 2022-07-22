//VSU to host The Happening in August

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU’s The Happening helps students discover what the university and the surrounding communities have to offer.

Valdosta State University hosts The Happening 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the Front Lawn. This fall semester tradition invites students to take a break, have some fun, and discover what the university and the surrounding communities have to offer them.



For area businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, civic groups, and more, The Happening is an opportunity to introduce and market their products and services to thousands of students, and even a few faculty and staff members, face to face, at one time, in one location. On-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments, and colleges also participate in the information fair, making The Happening an unforgettable must-see, must-do experience.

“To get the students’ attention, many exhibitors offer door prizes, set up displays and games, and give away food samples and promotional items in addition to providing specific information about their products and services,” said Robin Vickery, director of VSU’s Office of Student Life, which sponsors The Happening each year. “Businesses also often use the event to recruit part-time or full-time employees.”

Vickery encouraged participating exhibitors to get creative.



The 31st annual event promises to be bigger and better than previous years. The Happening is always a big hit with students enrolled at VSU and exhibitors who offer products or services that might be of interest to university students.

Participating exhibitors should register online by visiting www.valdosta.edu/happening by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Booth spaces are approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, and registration is $50 for all community participants.

Please note that selling, fundraising, and credit card sign-ups are not permitted during The Happening.

Contact VSU’s Office of Student Life at (229) 333-5674 to learn more.

http://www.valdosta.edu/happening

To register for The Happening 2022:

• Visit http://www.valdosta.edu/happening.

• Select “Business and Community Registration Info” in the right-side menu.

• Review the “Letter from VSU Student Life,” “Information for Exhibitors,” and “Event Map” links.

• Select the “Pay Online” link to reserve a spot at the event. Registration is $50 for all off-campus community participants.