//Valdosta Super Dad 5K holding makeup date

VALDOSTA – The Super Dad 5K Walk/Run in Downtown Valdosta will be holding a makeup date at Georgia Beer Company.
Release:
The Super Dad 5K MAKEUP date will be on Saturday, July 30th at Georgia Beer Company.
Registration is at 7:00 am. The 5K Run will begin at 8:00 am. DON”T forget to bring your Bib- (if you took yours with you, we will not have it unless you gave it back to us)!
*Prizes awarded to the top two finishers in every bracket, and even t-shirts.*
https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/SuperDad5KRunWalk
*To register click the link above, come into the Mainstreet office to fill out an application, or scan the QR code!*