//Valdosta Sanitation Division releases holiday schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta releases the Sanitation Division’s garbage pick-up schedule change for the Independence Day holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, July 4th , in observance of Independence Day.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage ONLY on Monday, July 4th, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families.

Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd, when sanitation crews pick up for Monday and Tuesday customers.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Tuesday.

All recycling drop sites will remain open during the holiday weekend. City residents can drop off recyclables ONLY at the following locations:

Five Points Shopping Center

City lot on Hill Avenue (1025 W. Hill Avenue)

City lot on the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue

For more information, call Public Works at 229-259-3590.