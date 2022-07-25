//Valdosta Public Works employees honored

Share with friends

Photo LtoR: Joe McKinnon, Deputy City Manager Richard Hardy, Bryce Finley and Mayor Scott James Matheson. Not Pictured: Devon Nicely

VALDOSTA – Three Valdosta Public Works employees were honored as Employees of the Month at this month’s City Council meeting.

Release:

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Deputy City Manager of Operations Richard Hardy honored Joe McKinnon, Bryce Finley, and Devon Nicely as Employees of the Month at the July 21 City Council meeting. The honorees received a framed certificate, a check, and their names on a plaque in City Hall.

Operations Superintendent Anthony Musgrove submitted the nomination regarding their compassion and assistance to a citizen during their time of need. Musgrove received a call from a citizen stating that her neighbor saw the City Sanitation truck pull up outside and asked for their immediate help due to her inability to get off her floor and live alone. The three men did not hesitate to assist her and ensure she was ok. She applauded the three men for being her hero that day.

The three men showed compassion, respect, and courage in assisting the civilian. For this reason and many others, they were the July 2022 Employees of the month.