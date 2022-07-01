//Valdosta police seek murder suspect

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Xavier White, but warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.



Wanted Suspect: Xavier Cornelius White, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Napoleon Ponder, African American male, 51 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 29, 2022, at approximately 3:42 pm., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Technicians, began investigating a report of a missing person. Family members of Napoleon Ponder reported that they had not seen or heard from him for approximately one day. Information received from Ponder’s family, led officers to a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue. During a search of the residence, detectives found Ponder’s body with apparent gunshot wounds. Ponder was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Through investigation, detectives have identified Xavier Cornelius White as the person responsible for Ponder’s death. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for White for felony murder and aggravted assault. It has been determined that White and Ponder knew each other, and this is an isolated incident.

At this time, White’s whereabouts are unknown. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, with “CARHARTT” in white letters on the front, along with dark-colored shorts. White is 5’8” in height, 225 in weight, and currently bald. White wears black eyeglasses.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of White, please dial 911. White should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Ponder’s family. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the offender, so he can be taken into custody and provide information on why this senseless act occurred.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan.