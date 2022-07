Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community.

Release:

The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.