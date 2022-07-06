//Turner Center presents the best of American radio hits

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The best of American radio hits of all time will return to the Turner Center with the American Soundtrack Vol. IX.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is gearing up for the highly anticipated annual celebration of the best American radio hits of all time performed. American Soundtrack Vol. IX will take place on Saturday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rainwater Conference Center, sponsored by Hanover Advisors.

“There is nothing like American Soundtrack,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “It truly is a celebration of the best in American music and culture.

Attendees will find themselves in the airwaves of their favorite radio station, WTCA, as they travel on a joyride through the years, with pit stops made just for dancing. Backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra, the lineup of live performances and local talent is sure to encourage attendees to their feet.

The Turner Center seeks sponsors for American Soundtrack IX, which will showcase our local talent. By sponsoring this event, individuals or businesses are directly supporting the arts community and making a difference in the overall experience for performers and audiences alike. Sponsorship deadline is Friday, July 15.

Tickets for the event are $75 each and sponsorships start at $250 at the “Hi-Fi” level. All sponsors receive tickets to the event, and their names will be prominently displayed in the program, on the Center’s website, and on promotional materials. Top sponsors at the “Grammy” level also receive special recognition on event night and a reserved table for 10.

American Soundtrack integrates all the best parts of our local and national music culture. For more information about becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call 229.247.2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson St.