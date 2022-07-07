//Support local arts by joining Turner Center for the Arts

Share with friends

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to help the arts flourish in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and surrounding regions. July kicks off the 2022-2023 membership year and friends of the Turner Center, and anyone who loves the arts, are encouraged to join.

Becoming a member directly benefits the arts that enrich our lives, communities, and culture. Through memberships and donations, the Turner Center will continue to serve the community with innovative programs, events, and experiences for people of all ages.

Annual memberships are fiscal and renew in July. There are seven donation levels to choose from that start at $100. Members receive recognition in the Presenter Series program, gift shop discounts, invitation to special membership events, and more. Top donors receive discounts on class enrollment fees and venue rentals along with year-long recognition on the prominently displayed donor wall.

For more information or to become a member, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.