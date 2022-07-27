//Ruptured Sewer Line Causes Discharge

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A ruptured sewer line caused a periodic discharge and an estimated 840 gallons was released into the local tributary.

Release:

During a routine inspection on Monday, July 25th, 2022, a City of Valdosta employee noticed a possible sewer issue at the 1600 block of Springhill Drive. Upon investigation, it was determined that a ruptured sewer line caused a periodic discharge and an estimated 840 gallons was released into the local tributary. City staff were able to stop the discharge and began cleanup and disinfecting this location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.

Preventing sewer spills has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining and Sewer Main Replacement. In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee river and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In addition to the programs listed above, in 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System as well. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and go door to door to insure each house has their cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. For more information, contact the Utilities Department Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at 229-259-3592 or sfowler@valdostacity.com.