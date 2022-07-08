Share with friends

Lynton Treadaway, 62, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born in Pooler, GA on August 6, 1959. He was the son of the late Robert L. Treadaway and Jannette Treadaway. Lynton was retired from the construction and heavy equipment industry. Lynton was a Christian and his favorite scripture was Jeremiah 3:33, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

Lynton is survived by his wife Sharon Rose Treadaway of Hahira, GA; his sons, Joseph (Crystal) Treadaway of Savannah, GA , Jason Treadaway, Evan (Deloris) Treadaway of Adel, GA and Scott Treadaway; his stepsons, Steve (Hannah) Rose, Jr., and Shawn Rose; his stepdaughter,Billie Jo Treadaway; his grandchildren, Cora, Taylor, Havan, Evan Jr., Madison, Matthew, Justin, Leecianna, Alexus Spires, Leigha Pomar and Daulton Pomar; his great grandchildren, Melaynie, Alice, Bryce, Logan & Penelope; his sisters, Sheila (Roger) Roach of Sparks and Arline Treadaway.

Arrangements are pending. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com