//Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue recruits complete first test for certification

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue recruits pass with 100% in the first step to becoming a certified firefighter.

Release:

On Friday, July 15, seven Lowndes County Fire Rescue recruits completed preliminary skills testing for their firefighter certification with a 100% pass rate.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter recruits during the first of serveral tests for certification.

Skills completed by the candidates covered basic firefighting procedures such as fire attack, search and rescue, ladder operations, and ventilation. The test, monitored by proctors from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Tift County Fire Rescue, and Brooks County Fire Department meets the requirements for National Professional Qualification as Firefighter 1.

According to Training Captain Bennie Kennedy, “This is a very motivated group that is sharply focused on absorbing and using the instruction they have been provided. They are well on their way to becoming valued firefighters and will be a welcome addition to Lowndes County’s ability to serve our citizens.”

This testing is the first step in the recruitment process to become a firefighter at Lowndes County Fire Rescue. The candidates are continuing training in hazardous materials response, Firefighter 2, and Emergency Medical Responder slated to be complete by mid-September.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.