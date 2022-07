Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County Schools have released the various schedules for the area middle school open house events.

The Lowndes County Schools have published their middle school open houses schedule for Hahira, Lowndes, and Pine Grove area middle schools. The middle school open houses will be on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at varing times for each individual school.

For more information see the post below, or visit this link: https://sites.google.com/a/lowndes.k12.ga.us/lcs-back-to-school/