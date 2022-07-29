//Local Citizens honored at July 25 Photo Contest Reception

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Winners of the 14th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest have been announced.



PHOTO: Youth Winner, Noah Warren “Close-Up of the Courthouse”.

Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody and Coleman Talley representative Attorney Bart Davis announced the winners of the 14th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest at an Awards Reception at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts on Monday, July 25. For the past month, citizens have voted for their favorite contest photos on display in the Art Center’s Tillman Gallery.

This year’s winners are:

First Place Winners: City Life: Leo Solieau – “Rainy Sunday Morning”

Country Living: Rena Taylor “Free Range”

People’s Choice: Marvin Smith “Reflection 2”

Honorable Mentions: Marvin Smith “Wedding Dress”

Cuyler Kirkland “Happy Dog”

John Roling “Eye See You”

Youth Winner: Noah Warren “Close-Up of the Courthouse”

Honorable Mentions: Yvonne Hester “Butterfly”

A $200 cash prize was awarded to each adult first-place winner and $100 to the youth winner. Four honorable mentions were also selected.

The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through the end of July, when they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December 2022 in various locations. Photo contest participants may pick up their works from the Turner Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 29. The partnership between the City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, co-organizers of the Photo Contest, recognizes the importance of the arts as a quality of life, civic engagement, and economic development tool in the community. For additional information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at (229) 247-2787 or the City’s Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.