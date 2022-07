Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announces the retirement of a LCSO detection service canine.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk announces the retirement of canine Saft, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Saft is a canine that’s trained in detection, protection, and tracking.

For more on this story, a link to the LCSO Facebook post is provided below.