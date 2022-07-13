//LCFR receives Medical First Responder License

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue attains an EMS Agency Licensure as a Medical First Responder Agency.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue (LCFR) is proud to announce they have attained EMS Agency Licensure as a Medical First Responder Agency from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma.

While the department has had a long-standing relationship working with South Georgia Medical Center, this designation heightens the ability of personnel to provide medical and trauma care to patients. This has been a long-term goal for the department facilitated through the efforts of Deputy Chief Billy Young, Captain Jeff Talley, and SGMC Trauma Program Manager Emily Brown.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and maximize our ability to care for the needs of our community,” said Captain Jeff Talley, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This licensure optimizes the strength of our partnership with South Georgia Medical Center and ensures that everyone we treat receives the best emergency medical care.”

“The support and hard work shown by LCFR has been remarkable throughout this entire process,” said Emily Brown, Trauma Program Manager, South Georgia Medical Center. “The collaboration between SGMC and LCFR provides many joint training opportunities for fire and emergency medical personnel, which in turn provides seamless continuity of care for Lowndes County residents should they require emergency medical services.”

Lowndes County Fire Rescue has seen a remarkable increase in medical assistance requests over the last few years and this designation serves to increase the overall capability of emergency services throughout the County. Lowndes County currently staffs 14 Emergency Medical Responders, 19 Emergency Medical Technicians, and two Paramedics and is a designated State EMS training site.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit, www.lowndescounty.com.