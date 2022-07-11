//LCFR firefighter honored for service performance

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was honored by leaders for exemplary service.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was honored for exemplary service.

(Photo Credit: http://www.lowndescounty.com)

On Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored and recognized Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting. Firefighter Whiting was honored for his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need. On Thursday, June 30, while off duty, Whiting came upon a vehicle accident in which an occupant was trapped. He was able to free the occupant from the vehicle and render aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

“The dedication and genuine concern for the welfare of others that Firefighter Whiting showed is admirable and inevitably appreciated by us all,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. Whiting is an exceptional asset to Lowndes County Fire Rescue, and we are fortunate to have him serving our community.”

Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the Commissioners for his heroic actions.

“I am humbled to be honored with this award from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. What we do at Lowndes County Fire Rescue is a passion both on duty and off,” said Jacob Whiting, Firefighter, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “I just happened to be at the right place and the right time and I am glad I was able to help until EMS arrived,” said Whiting.

“As a husband and father in this community, I am proud to serve our residents to the best of my abilities”.