//Free screenings offered during Community Health Fair

A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Community Health Fair will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The health fair will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.