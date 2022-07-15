//Former VHS players to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two former VHS football players are officially named as apart of the 2022 Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

According to an article in Score Atlanta, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame 2022 Inaugural Class will be inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, October 22. 2022. The 36-member inaugural class was voted on and narrowed down from over 100 names.

For a complete list of the 2022 Inaugural Class and more information on this story, a link has been made available below.

http://www.scoreatl.com/stories/inaugural-class-announced-for-georgia-high-school-football-hall-of-fame-herschel-walker-only-unanimous-pick/?fbclid=IwAR38LocHyIrqWO6vq9KnQdZ_s3X780fcwWI2SFvVbHQwuQl8qu3bICTwbyQ