VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta merchants invites the community to bring their 4-legged friends for shopping and fun at the Pup Crawl.

Valdosta Main Street will hold a Pup Crawl in Downtown Valdosta on August 5th from 5 pm – 10 pm for Friday after 5. The public is invited to bring their 4-legged friend to shop the downtown merchants. A sticker will be displayed on the window of the merchants that welcome pups.