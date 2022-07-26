//City of Valdosta holds back 2 school block party

Share with friends

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be holding a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31601.

For more information contact:

Cassandra Johnson or Anetra Riley at 229-671-3617 or cjohnson@valdostacity.com.