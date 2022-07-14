//Christmas in July comes to Downtown Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Main Street hosts Christmas in July in Downtown Valdosta featuring music, shopping, and dining.

The City of Valdosta’s Main Street hosts the first family-friendly Christmas in July in Downtown Valdosta on Saturday, July 30,2022, according to the City’s website. The event will include live music, shopping, dining, and more.

A link to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits website is available below for more information on the event.

https://www.valdostacity.com/news/valdosta-main-street-host-christmas-july