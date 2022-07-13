//Braves 2021 World Series Trophy Tour comes to Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist will be making a stop at Georgia Beer Company.

Release:

WHAT: Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will stop at Georgia Beer Company on July 16th. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy. Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

WHERE: Georgia Beer Company, 109 S. Briggs St, Valdosta, GA 31601

WHEN: Saturday, July 16th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.