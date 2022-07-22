//Arrest made in armed attack at Valdosta Circle K

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a man who attacked another inside a Northside Drive Circle K store.

Release:

Offender: Roberts, Domaine C, African American male, age 39, resident of Valdosta

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to 425 Northside Drive (Circle K), after a citizen called E911 to report that two men were in the store fighting over a handgun.



When the first officer arrived, he observed two males in the store actively struggling for control of the handgun. The two males were separated and dropped the gun when told to by the officer.



The investigation revealed Domaine Roberts entered the store and attacked the victim with the handgun. The victim grabbed the gun in attempt to keep Roberts from shooting him. Roberts was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with the following:



Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony); and

Aggravated Assault (Felony).



“This officer did a great job quickly responding to this dangerous situation. His actions prevented not only these two males from getting injured, but innocent bystanders as well.” Said Captain Scottie Johns.