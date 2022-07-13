//AKC provides pet fire safety tips to pet owners

Share with friends

Photo: Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Lowndes County Animal Services encourage you to know the potential risk when pets are left home alone and want to make sure you provide them with proven prevention measures to ensure their safety during National Pet Fire Safety Day.

LOWNDES CO. – As part of the LCFR and the LCAS National Pet Fire Safety Day recognition, AKC is providing pet safety tips for owners.

Release:

Friday, July 15th is recognized as “National Pet Fire Safety Day” and Lowndes County Fire Rescue along with Lowndes County Animal Services have teamed up to bring awareness to the day. This nationwide awareness day educates pet owners about potential risks when pets are left home alone and provides them with proven prevention measures to ensure their safety.

Here are a few tips for pet owners from American Kennel Club to ensure their pets are safe from house fires:

Extinguish open flames-Pets are generally curious and will investigate cooking appliances, candles, or even a fire in your fireplace. Ensure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame and make sure to thoroughly extinguish any open flame before leaving your home.

Pet-proof the home-Take a walk around your home and look for areas where pets might start fires inadvertently, such as the stove knobs, loose wires, and other potential hazards.

Secure young pets-Especially with young puppies, keep them confined away from potential fire-starting hazards when you are away from home.

Keep pets near entrances-When leaving pets home alone, keep them in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them.

Practicing escape routes with pets-Keep collars and leashes at the ready in case you have to evacuate quickly with your pet or firefighters need to rescue your pet.

Since pets left alone can’t escape a burning home-Use monitored smoke detectors which are connected to a monitoring center, providing an added layer of protection beyond battery-operated smoke alarms.

Affix a pet alert window cling-Write down the number of pets inside your house and attach the static cling to a front window. This critical information saves rescuers time when locating your pets. You can obtain a free window cling by going to www.adt.com/pets or at AKC Responsible Dow Ownership Days events. Details are available at www.alc.org.

Keep your information updated-Firefighters are familiar with pet alert window clings so keep the number of pets listed on them updated. Knowing the accurate number of pets in the house aids rescuers in finding all of your pets.

“We focus a lot on fire prevention and fire safety education but oftentimes we don’t think about our pets and how they are involved in fire safety,” said Chief Lloyd Green, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “It is important for residents to include their pets in the fire escape plan in the event they experience a fire in their home”.

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Meghan Barwick, 229-671-2400, or meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com.