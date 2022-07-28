//A night to U-Nite for dinner, silent auction

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The U-Nite Dinner will benefit The Haven and the Greater Valdosta United Way with a dinner and silent auction at the Valdosta Country Club.

The Haven and Greater Valdosta United Way presents U-Nite Dinner Fundraiser brought to you by Greenleaf. The fundraiser will include a night of dinner and a silent auction with featured keynote speaker Tra Battle, a former collegate and professional athlete. U-Nite Dinner will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022, with the meet and greet from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., and the event from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Valdosta Country Club located at 3500 Country Club Road, Valdosta, GA. The event will require business suit and cocktail attaire. Over 50 silent auction items will be up to bid on.