//90s music legends come to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – 90s music legends Tag Team, C + C Music Factory, and Digital Underground will be performing at Wild Adventures.

Music legends of the 90s Tag Team, C + C Music Factory, and Digital Underground will perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series.

Tag Team, C + C Music Factory and Digital Underground perform at the park on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series. The concert is included with Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests.

“It’s the perfect trifecta that captures the sounds of an iconic decade,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “From ‘Whoomp! There It Is’ and ‘Everybody Dance Now’ to ‘The Humpty Dance,’ you’ll be on your feet for every song.”

Tag Team introduced their debut single “Whoomp! There It Is” just prior to the summer of 1993. Not too long afterward, DC Glenn (DC the Brain Supreme) and Steve Gibson (Steve Rolln) were number one on the Billboard R&B chart and at the top of the Billboard sales chart. To date, Tag Team has sold millions upon millions of singles and 1.5 million albums worldwide. Steve and DC are still on top of their game performing to audiences globally and look forward to bringing delight to the world through song.

With more than eight million units sold, “Everybody Dance Now” was, and still is today, the song heard round the world. As the front man and co-founder of the international multi-platinum selling group C+C Music Factory, Freedom Williams has traveled and performed around the world extensively, and has yet to meet a crowd that he couldn’t captivate. Freedom is still captivating crowds around the world and is arguably the most recognizable voice in dance music history but he is also a Hip-Hop force to be reckoned with.

Digital Underground is a Grammy nominated multi-Platinum American hip-hop group best known for their hits: “The Humpty Dance,” “Same Song,” “Freaks Of The Industry,” “Kiss U back,” “Doowutchyalike,” and “I Get Around” with 2 Pac. Digital Underground is widely recognized for its unique contributions to hip-hop music, as well as possessing one of the best live performances the genre has to offer. Money B, a co-founder of the group is noted as having one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop and has collaborated and helped sell hundreds of millions of records with the likes of Tupac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Raw Fusion, Ne-Yo, Ice Cube, George Clinton, The Luniz, and Public Enemy.

Wild Adventures Gold, Silver and Bronze Season Passholders can enjoy this concert and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General Concert Admission for General Admission guests and Reserved Seats are available for purchase, with Reserved Seats starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission.

Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.