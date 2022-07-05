Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Barnes Drug Store is seeking sponsors for the 14th Annual 5K Fun Run benefiting the Girls on the Run program.

Barnes Drug Store 14th Annual 5K Fun Run for Girls on the Run on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 200 South Patterson Street.

The 14th Annual Barnes Drug Store 5K Fun Run will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022. All proceeds and donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This year’s beneficiary is Girls on the Run, which is a phenomenal program designed for girls ages 8 to 13-years-old that empowers them by providing lessons and life skills through running.

Since 2009, Barnes Drug Store has raised and donated more than $285,000 to our local community through our annual 5k event. Recently, in 2021 we proudly donated $85,000 to Living Bridges Ministries all with thanks to the support of our community partners. Without fail, every year, this signature event and multiple donations are made possible by the incredible companies, organizations, and individuals in our community who provide immeasurable support to our mission.

Girls on the Run inspires girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths, while building a sense of connection in a team setting. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development to enable girls to adapt to whatever comes their way. At the end of the season, the team completes a 5K together, which provides a tangible sense of accomplishment and sets a confident mindset into motion. The Girls on the Run researched-based curriculum is structured around understanding themselves, valuing relationships and teamwork, and recognizing how they can shape the world at large. Participants gain critical life skills that strengthen their potential at a time when societal

pressures and conflicting messages about how to feel and act can cause doubt and uncertainty.

Girls on the Run South GA is in 8 elementary schools and 2 middle schools. Today’s girls are exposed to longstanding gender stereotypes, societal obstacles and cultural challenges that can be detrimental to their emotional and physical health. Girls on the Run is about so much more than running – they make an impact at a critical age when confidence and physical activity decline.

In an efforts to help support Girls on the Run sponsors are being accepted for the 2022 5K Fun Run.

A sponsorship form is available below for more information on opportunities and benefits.