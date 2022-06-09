//VSU congratulates students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University congratulates more than 1,600 students for making the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

